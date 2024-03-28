French retailer Casino Guichard-Perrachon announced on Thursday that it has completed its financial restructuring, through which control of the company has been transferred to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, as planned. At around 7:50 am (Brasília time), Casino's shares dropped more than 67% on the Paris Stock Exchange, after having its trading suspended on Wednesday. In a statement, Casino detailed that its capital now consists of around 37.3 billion shares. Casino, which has more than 11,500 stores in France and Latin America, ceased to be the controlling shareholder of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) in the middle of this month.



