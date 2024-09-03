The Mexican actor Arath of the Tower49 years old, He had a strong crisis as a result of the threat made to him by the youtuber Adrián Marceloafter the sixth elimination gala in “The house of the famous Mexico 2”. He is also a television host He spoke to production and asked to be taken off the reality show.. At your request, Actress Susy Lu’s husband was given the option to leave the competition, however, after much thought he made the decision to stay..

Arath of the Towerhost of the program “Hoy”, He had a meeting with his colleagues from “Cuarto Mar” to tell them that he will not be leaving “La casa de los famosos México 2”a reality show produced by TelevisaUnivisión and EndemolShine Boomdog. “It’s been two very difficult days for me, I haven’t slept at all, the production gave me the option to leave today, everything is practically ready, they didn’t want me to leave at night, yesterday I felt very ill, I slept in the ‘confessional’, I was screaming for them to get me out of here.”

Arath de la Torre told Mario Bezares, Gala Montes, Briggitte Bozzo and Karime Pindter, that He entered into a very strong psychological and mental crisis, which he does not wish on anyone.“because I don’t have the way to solve things the way I know how to solve them, I had to give my verdict right now, what I want to do, if I want to leave or if I want to stay, I want you to know that I’m going to stay”.

Hearing your decision to stay in “The house of the famous Mexico 2”his colleagues hugged him and expressed their unconditional support. “We are with you, we are a team, you are an incredible man, of one piece, the best, we are going with everything,” said influencer Karime Pindter.

Arath de la Torre stressed that he had made the decision not to leave “The House of the Famous Mexico” for his children“I’ve been thinking about it all day and I think the most important thing is that my children see that one can bend, but not give up, I’m not afraid of his threats (from Adrián Marcelo), everything will be fine, we will have fun, I will be fine.”

Adrian Marcelo’s threat to Arath de la Torre in “The House of the Famous Mexico 2”

Adrián Marcelo warned Arath de la Torre that the next time he is nominated, he should avoid standing in front of him in “the positioning”, because his children will see how their father receives a low blow“If you are smart, you will not stand in front of me again. Forewarned is forearmed. I recommend that if you see me there again, you avoid me, because what you are going to receive from me is not going to be friendly. I see that you talk a lot to your children. At least on Sunday when you are going to stand in front of me, ask them to go watch other content, because they are going to see their father receive a low blow.”

Before making the decision to continue in “LCDLF”, Arath of the Tower He mentioned in the “fourth sea” that He prefers to choose his battles, rather than continue to endure the threats of Adrián Marcelo“disqualifications that put my career, the stability of my family, at risk, my children must be scared right now because of what he said to me, so my instinct is to go protect them, to be with them, I have no need to be threatened in that way, I choose my battles and it is not up to me, I cannot allow myself so much humiliation and for him to get involved in that way, right now he is threatening me that not even my children will think about watching on television what is coming to me, my children are watching me right now, obviously, my instinct is to go protect them, they have to understand that I have teenage children, I have a 13-year-old son and a seven-year-old son.”

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities