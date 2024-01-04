Home page World

Press Split

Facebook's “Link History” collects user data for personalized advertising, but also provides an overview of visited links, but how do you activate it?

Menlo Park – Facebook, next Instagram and threads, under the umbrella of Meta Platforms Inc., has introduced a new feature: “Link History”. This feature is available worldwide and is enabled by default. It collects all the links that users click on via Facebook. The aim is to give users an overview of their activities and to use the data for personalized advertising. Most recently the company led ad-free subscription models for Instagram and Facebook, which cost up to 660 euros per year.

“Link History” on Facebook: Data Use and Privacy Concerns

What's interesting is that Facebook has always tracked the links clicked on by users without them giving their express consent. “Link history” is simply a formalized and transparent representation of this process. Meta emphasizes that the feature helps users not to lose sight of interesting links. However, it is worth noting that this feature is only available on mobile devices and not on desktop computers or laptops​​. Most recently, Meta turned the Instagram and Facebook platforms inside out in accordance with the new EU Digital Service Act.

Activation and deactivation of link history on Facebook

For those who don't want to use this feature, Meta offers an easy way to disable it. This is done via the settings in the Facebook mobile browser. Interestingly, the collected data may be stored for up to 90 days after Meta deactivates the feature. This time delay in data deletion may cause further concerns for some users​​. The Threads account can now also be deactivated without losing your Instagram profile.