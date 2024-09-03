Just a few days ago we were talking about the disastrous launch of Concord: PlayStation’s console-exclusive hero shooter failed to make an impact, also due to the real overcrowding to which this particular video game genre is subjected, selling decidedly little.

Despite this, few of us would have expected the title to come to an end so soon. A new press release published by official PlayStation blog reveals that the servers are already close to shutting down: Concord will not become a free game but, on the contrary, approximately 20,000 users who purchased it will be refunded and the servers will be permanently closed.

There are many obvious reasons that led the game to be announced shutdown of its servers, scheduled for next September 6thleading the title to be perhaps one of the shortest online multiplayer experiences in history.

It is certainly worth highlighting a marketing campaign which, since the first trailers, has revealed itself to be decidedly below sufficiencyunable to involve and enthuse the public.

We can summarize Concord’s short parable as a “disaster foretold” which teaches us once again the importance of creating a title in the right way, at the right time and with a presentation that can convince the public.