From: Jonas Erbas

Finally there is glamor and glamor in Germany’s politics: Luxury lady Claudia Obert has officially joined the CDU – and promptly got involved in a Junge Union Christmas party, as she revealed on Instagram (photo montage) © Henning Kaiser / dpa / picture alliance & screenshot / Instagram / Claudia Obert

Luxury lady and TV star Claudia Obert recently joined the Hamburg CDU and was allowed to let it rip on her first day in the party: The 60-year-old celebrated their Christmas party with the Junge Union.

Hamburg – You should celebrate the festivals as they come – and the Junge Union Hamburg had its Christmas party. That came Claudia Obert (60), who recently joined the CDU, of course.

Together with the political offspring, the luxury lady apparently had a lot of crashing, as she revealed on Instagram. But not only partying, but also party work were the 60-year-olds on her first union day. Extratipp.com * from IPPEN.MEDIA reports.

After joining the CDU: Claudia Obert celebrates a party with the Young Union and makes “street election”

Claudia Obert recently discovered her passion for politics and that’s why she joined the CDU in Hamburg. Will we soon have to expect the abolition of the wealthy tax, free champagne as a civil right or a draft law on styling? Already on their first union day, the companies were at least really getting down to business.

“Today I’m at the Junge Union Hamburg’s Christmas party,” wrote the “fight of the reality stars” third from 2021 under an Instagram post that shows them next to two party colleagues. There it was probably boozy, because in the caption of another post, for which the 60-year-old poses next to a picture of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (67), it said: “I was able to drink earlier.” Nice, if you can combine the partisan with the pleasant.

But if you can celebrate, you can also work! Because Claudia Obert also took part in the “street election campaign in Schleswig-Holstein”, as the fashion millionaire who was born in Freiburg im Breisgau revealed. The 60-year-old also revealed her political motto: “Participate and create. Grumbling and moaning. “That sounds very confident. * Extratipp.com is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA