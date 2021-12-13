The rescue of a chihuahua puppy thrown in the trash by those who had loved and raised him for so long

The protagonist of this story is a chihuahua puppy abandoned and forced to live near a ditch of a high-risk bio-waste company. He spent the day and night huddled in a pile of garbage.

Fortunately, someone with a big heart realized his situation and decided to alarm the volunteers of the Hope For Paws association. Angel, this name that the boys later chose for the little dog, was saved after two days of failed attempts. Rescuers couldn’t earn his trust, but they certainly weren’t going to give up.

They tried different solutions and each time it was a hole in the water. The puppy had been betrayed by a human being, by his own family, by those same people who had given him love and why he should have trusted them. strangers who wanted to approach him?

The rescue of the chihuahua puppy

After two long days, the puppy, perhaps exhausted, resigned himself and went left to take by volunteers. That was the best decision of his entire life.

After the rescue, the little dog arrived at the shelter, where he was cared for and fed. From that day on, he receives a dose of love every day and he can’t stop thanking those angels who saved his life. As soon as he has completely regained his trust in human beings, the boys will also proceed with the appeals for its adoption, in order to find him a loving family to look after him for the rest of his life and not betray him again.

Again, thanks go to the person who failed to stay indifferent in front of a needy animal. He made a simple phone call to the right people. A small gesture that saved Angelo’s life.