Revelations about the crimes that occurred during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to shock the world. This time, the audio was released, the product of a phone call, in which a Russian soldier told his mother about the torture and murders he committed against Ukrainian civilians. On the other end of the line, the woman laughed as she listened to her son.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry intercepted, recorded and disclosed the call. This is one of several that that country has collected for demonstrate the crimes that Russia has committed on Ukrainian soil.

According to information published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the soldier involved in this call was identified as Konstantin Solovyov, 20 years old and part of the 11th Corps of the Russian Army. His mother’s name would be Tatiana Solovyova and he would be 50 years old.

The Ukrainian authorities also published the profiles on social networks of both, however, these were deleted a few hours later.

In the intercepted call you can hear when mother and son are talking and, in the middle of that talk, the young soldier describes chilling methods of torture that he would have used together with other members of the Russian army against Ukrainian civilians.

One of those methods of torture that the soldier mentioned is the so-called “21 roses”, which consists of cutting the fingers of the extremities and the men’s penis like the petals of a flower.

(Also read: Is it true that Ukraine can launch a counteroffensive against Russia?).

He also spoke about the “barrel”, which is a torture method that consists of inserting a barbed wire into the victim’s anus with the help of a tube. The tube is subsequently removed and the wire remains inside the body.

The soldier who told this to his mother, according to the Ukrainian authorities, was deployed in a unit of the Russian army in the city of Kharkiv, in Ukraine.

Solovyov also recounted how he and his companions beaten to death an elderly man, who was apparently taking photographs that would reveal the positions of Russian troops. He also claimed that he had broken the legs of a prisoner to prevent him from running away.

See also Assunta Almirante: Rosato deletes tweet after social controversy If I had ended up there I would be enjoying it too. We are equal

In the middle of this conversation, the woman asked her son if he liked to participate in such torture, to which he replied: “I like it… I don’t know.” She also assured that she did not feel “one iota of regret” and that “after more than 20 murders” she stopped feeling anything.

(You can read: War in Ukraine already leaves at least eight million internally displaced).

The mother, for her part, made several insults against the Ukrainians and supported the torture that his son had committed. He is even heard urging the young man to break the prisoners’ fingers.

The woman, in addition, told her son in that call that “if I had finished there, I would also be enjoying it. We are the same.”

This conversation, released on May 3 by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, is part of the reports collected on war crimes committed in various cities against civilians. To these have been added the voices of survivors, who have detailed the cruelty of the torture they experienced.

(It may interest you: Europe accused Russia of a cyber attack hours before the invasion of Ukraine).

For his part, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, has repeatedly rejected these crimes and has described the Russian army as “the most barbaric and inhumane in the world.”

Besides, Zelensky, during Victory Day, compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

WEATHER TRENDS