One of the strongest announcements from a couple of weeks ago was the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, an entrepreneur who seeks to give the platform a substantial change that it does not currently have. However, one of his first commands might confuse some people, this one has to do with permanently banning donald trump.

This was what he commented in the conference of Future of the Car from Financial Timesregarding the prohibition of the former president of the United States of America in the blue social network:

I think it was wrong to ban Donald Trump, I think it was a mistake. I would reverse the permanent ban… But in my opinion, and that of Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, because he shares this opinion, is that we should not have permanent bans on the platform.

The aforementioned co-founder of the company said he agreed with the opinion of Musk, mentioning that bans should not be implemented permanently to network users. Sure, he mentioned that there are certain exceptions to the rule, but on the whole he thinks it’s a pretty harsh punishment for the little bird’s visitors.

It is worth remembering, that Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter after the disaster of Capitol in Washington on January 6, for violating the rules against incitement to violence, a decision made by Dorsey. Even, on other occasions, new accounts were created to return to leave their opinion, which were eliminated shortly after,

To all this, Elon Musk He added that when the purchase is made, it will make important bans extremely “rare” cases, focusing more on the elimination of bots or spam of all kinds. For his part, it was also commented in special reports that the billionaire would be charging for interacting with verified accounts, either with mentions or quotes.

For now, the approval for the purchase of the platform has not been fully finalized.

Via: CNN Business