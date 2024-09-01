If you are going through a rough patch at work and think you might be fired, or maybe you already have, don’t be discouraged, it may actually be the best opportunity of your life. This is the story of Scott Goodfriend who He turned his hobby into a job that now earns him US$140,000 a year.

As shared with the media CNBCworked at the technology company Meta. However, after being fired, and as part of a challenge with his friends, decided to dedicate himself full-time to his company Ultimate Food Tours.

Basically what your company does is sell food tours, which has been really lucrative for Goodfriend.

Initially it was just a secondary job to generate extra income that began operations in 2019. Inspired by his parents who used to take him to try different types of cuisine in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles, where he grew up.

Therefore, When Goodfriend moved to New York, he decided to explore the food that different neighborhoods had to offer.When his friends heard of his interest, they asked him to take them.

Among friends they began to tour the different districts of the city, from the neighborhoods of Brooklyn to Sunset Park to try a little bit of everything. When she noticed the interest in 2019, she decided to publish her tour online and started by touring Chinatown.

In 2023, after being laid off from his full-time job, decided to try his luck and try to bring food tours to other types of people. Little by little, he gained more and more clients and his success went from earning around US$30,000 in 2022 to more than US$145,000 between May 2023 and May 2024.

Tips from an entrepreneur to succeed in New York

In addition to sharing his story, Scott Goodfriend provided some Tips for those who are interested in starting a business just as he did in New York.

He said that At first he combined his own business with his full-time job, So he only conducted his food tours on weekends, but still had to dedicate around 10 hours a week to them.

Currently his company, Ultimate Food Tours offers six food tours charging US$90 per person. This includes food as Goodfriend has partnered with several local restaurants.

It should be noted that these are practically personalized experiences since Groups are only between six and eight people.

She has also added private cooking classes for both ordinary consumers and corporate clients. In this case, it charges US$150 per person.

However, he points out that the process up to this point has not been easy and that he regularly has to work 80 hours a week and, even so, He earns much less than when he was an employee of Meta, but he feels satisfied Well, he said, it is his dream job.