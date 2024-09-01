According to the information, there are several glitches and balance issues, and both the base game and the additional content now include various bugs. The Gearbox team has therefore confirmed that an update is on the way.

Gearbox has announced that it is working on a patch for Risk of Rain 2’s Seekers of the Storm DLC. The add-on was widely criticized at launch, as it brought with it a number of issues.

The public reaction and Gearbox’s response

Between new bugs, weapons, items, characters and more that are not very powerful, many players are “shocked” by the lack of quality of the new DLC. It is no coincidence Only 43% of the 6,000 recent reviews on Steam are positive.

The base game, on the other hand, has over 200,000 reviews with 93% of them positive. It is clear that the public did not like the new content at all. We therefore hope that Gearbox will solve everything as best as possible and quickly. In any case, do not expect the first patch to solve the problem: the authors have confirmed that They will initially prioritize what the community deems most important and only then will they eliminate the remaining problems.

In case you haven’t kept up with Risk of Rain, we also remind you that both games in the saga were developed by Hopoo Games, but Gearbox Publishing collaborated to publish the second one in 2020. Then, in 2022, the publisher decided to buy the rights to the IP and take over the development.

Seekers of the Storm is the first major content made by Gearbox and things didn’t go well, as mentioned.

We also remind you of the existence of Risk of Rain Returns.