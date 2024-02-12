Finland was not without attention in the big event.

Finland and the drink made famous by the Finns was publicized at the big event Super Bowl on Sunday in the United States.

American actress Miles Teller36, watched the NFL's Super Bowl on location in Las Vegas wearing a Long Drink cap.

Teller had a clear reason for his choice of headdress, as he is the co-owner of The Long Drink Company, which is behind The Finnish Long Drink.

Teller is known for his acting work in films such as Rabbit Hole, Footloose and Top Gun: Maverick.

In the Superbowl Among other things, Teller was described as a successful musician Taylor Swift's34, next door.

Swift generated huge interest at the Super Bowl. He is one of the hottest names in the music world, and an NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce, 34, is his sweetheart. To that extent, the visibility of Teller's cap was guaranteed.

Miles Teller (far left) was photographed near Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, among others.

Long drink or long drink is a Finnish mixed drink containing alcohol. The first Finnish brands were Alko's Gin Long Drink and Brandy Long Drink launched for the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, and Alko used Hartwall as the producer.

In the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25–22 after overtime.

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched single sporting events in the world.