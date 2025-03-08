The number of complaints against the chaplain of the Highlands El Encinar school, Man, detained last Thursday for an alleged crime of sexual aggression to a 6 -year -old girl, ascends to a total of five, according to the director of the school center in a letter addressed to the parents and have confirmed sources of the investigation to this newspaper.

In the letter, the educational head indicates that the National Police notified four more complaints after the first one that filed a relative of the child of six years. And he adds that the arrested priest, born in Segovia 57 years ago, had no history of this type when he reached the center in September 2023 to cover the vacancy of another cure that marched to a mission. «We had never received a complaint against him. And I stratually affirm that neither in our school nor in any other Colegio del Regnum Christi in Spain there are no priest accused or with a history of these crimes, ”he remarks.

He also recalls that priests, like the rest of the school workers, have the obligation to present each year a certificate of the Ministry of Justice that proves the lack of criminal records of a sexual nature. The direction of the Highlands School Encinar, while collaborating with the agents in the investigations, has asked the parents of the students to notify any suspicious behavior that they consider relevant.

The detainee remained late yesterday in the dungeons of the family and women’s care unit (UFAM) of Madrid, whose agents are in charge of the investigations. Man was Personal Secretary of Marcial Maciel, the founder of Regnum Christi and the Legionaries of Christ, a congregation to which this school institution belongs. Until 2014, he was a teacher in another center, that of Boadilla del Monte, and then move on to the Encinar de los Reyes (an urbanization of Madrid very close to the moral). Under their spiritual protection were primary and high school students (6 to 17 years), all minors.