Amid disagreements, the leader of União Brasil applied for the post; ex-judge should launch himself federal deputy for SP

A pre-candidate for the presidency of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar told supporters of Sergio Moro that he never promised the former judge that he would be the party’s candidate for the Planalto.

“When making your decision [de migrar para o União Brasil]he [Moro] was aware that at no time was the caption for the presidential race promised to him”, Bivar wrote in a group of Moro supporters in a messaging app on Monday (18.Apr.2022).

Bivar said that what was decided was that Moro’s contribution would be “in building an alternative to polarization“, Besides the “option to apply in São Paulo for the position you want”.

The former Lava Jato judge left Podemos, where he would be a candidate for the Plateau, and went to União Brasil on March 31.

In the midst of disagreements, the party decided to launch the president himself for the position and offered the candidacy for federal deputy for São Paulo to Moro. The former Minister of Justice has already publicly rejected the post in the Chamber.

In the messages, Bivar also criticized Podemos. He said that the acronym did not provide the structure for a solid candidacy for Moro. “Would you like to see Moro out of politics for good?”, he asked.

“That’s what Podemos was doing in a sneaky way, taking away all the ability to proceed with its candidacy without any structure. Everything he was promised was soon after the decreasing polls denied and boycotted and he was left to his own devices.”, said the leader of the acronym.