“We need 45 races to get the Ferrari”. Max Verstappen after the flash in Saudi Arabia where he managed to snatch the victory from Charles Leclerc in Australia, he had a very difficult weekend. The feeling with the RB18 was not the best as evidenced by the numerous driving errors even during Q3. In addition, the performances were not absolutely sufficient to try to undermine Leclerc and Ferrari, a combination that experienced a small thrill only on the occasion of the second restart after the Safety Car entered the track.

At the end of a weekend in defense Verstappen did not even finish the race for the second time in three races due to a problem that, according to Helmut Marko, is attributable to the porpoising and rebounds to which the RB18 was subjected with consequent damage to the fuel system. The Milton Keynes stable’s youth program manager said he is aware that Verstappen will not tolerate so many other technical knockouts: “He is an emotional and passionate driver who will always give his opinion, but he is much more calm and thoughtful than in the past. – his words reached by the Austrian broadcaster ORF – in terms of set-up we still have problems with this car and Verstappen is not able to be as extreme as in the past. In fact, Perez is closer to him in terms of qualifying times. His patience, however, will not be infinite. If we don’t get back to victory soon, Max will be like a time bomb ready to explode ”.