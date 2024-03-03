The ex-president donald trump (2017-2021) declared this Saturday in a public event his love for the Argentine president, Javier Mileiwhom he had the opportunity to meet last week at an event in Washington.

“I love him because he loves Trump. When he called, I took his call. Anyone who likes me, I like“said the possible Republican presidential candidate at a rally in Richmond, Virginia.

Trump dedicated a few words to the ultra-conservative politician of the La Libertad Avanza party and stated that “even Argentina became MAGA”, in reference to the acronym of the slogan that became popular in his campaigns for the presidency, “Make America Great Again” (Let's make America great again).

The president of Argentina Javier Milei in a speech in Buenos Aires.

Milei and Trump had the opportunity to greet each other last Saturday at the annual convention of the American right-wing CPAC that was held in National Harbor, next to Washington DC.

As could be seen in a video posted on social networks, both leaders met backstage minutes before for the American to intervene in the event. They shook hands, hugged, chatted casually, and took pictures.

“Make Agentina great again,” Trump shouted effusively at Milei, to which the Argentine responded with his popular cry “Long live freedom, damn it!”

In his CPAC speech, Trump also had references for the Argentine, whom he described as “a great gentleman” and “very popular.” “He is a great guy and one of the few who can” make Argentina “great again,” he added.

EFE

