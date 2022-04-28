Several user reports emerged regarding the prepaid cards of playstation plus. According to these, they are not able to redeem them regardless of the status of their subscription. Either they want to renew much earlier or they are already in their last days with the service.

Complaints appeared on different forums like Resetera and on social media like Reddit and Twitter. They all indicate the same thing, problems redeeming prepaid cards that give months of playstation plus. Although there is no official explanation for this, a theory arose that it is due to new service subscription levels.

The middle Eurogamer reported that playstation plus would convert their subscribers to this service and Now to the premium level, when it arrives. This caused many to start using prepaid cards to monopolize months and even years of subscription. This way they could be premium for a long time, without paying the new cost.

Source: Playstation

Some users shared their messages with the customer service of PlayStation. However the answers only send them to a section of frequently asked questions about prepaid cards. It should be noted that not all users want to take advantage of the system, but it seems that no one is saved from the problem.

The company has not made official comments regarding the situation of the prepaid cards of playstation plus. Hopefully they will soon give a solution so as not to affect all users. If you really want to avoid the hoarders before they launch their new subscription levels.

What does the new PlayStation Plus have that makes prepaid cards hoard?

The new playstation plus will be available in North America from June 13. It has different subscription levels, but the premium might be the most eye-catching. East will give its users access to a huge catalog of titles including several from past generations.

Source: Playstation

The premium subscription of playstation plus it will have a cost of $119 a year, which could be considered somewhat expensive. This is probably the reason why many hoarded prepaid cards. Too bad that now it seems that they put a brake on them. Do you think it is due to this or is it just an isolated problem?

