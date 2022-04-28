Despite the popularity of the title, Bandai Namco is not planning a sequel, although it will continue to expand the genre.

Tales of Arise has been a complete success. The latest installment in the veteran Tales of franchise kicked off its first week on the market with a million copies sold, setting a new record for Bandai Namco’s JRPG saga. The game seems that it is still willing to give a lot of joy to its study, which has gone out on Twitter to celebrate good numbers.

Bandai Namco shared a nice illustration and thanked the fans for two million copies that the JRPG has sold so far. Despite the tremendous success of Tales of Arise, its producer, Yusuke Tomizawa, does not plan to make a sequel, preferring to focus on “continuing the challenge of […] acquire new fans for further expansion of JRPGs”.

However the graphic style of the game, inspired by the anime aesthetic and illustrations to watercolor, will remain in future installments, except for the remakes, seeking to further improve the shading of its ‘Atmospheric Shaders’. Both these remakes and future remasters have been one of the doors that Tomizawa has left open for the franchise.

The latest title in the Tales of saga came to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One on September 10, 2021 and if you haven’t played yet, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Tales of Arise available, one step evolutionary for the veteran RPG franchise with an ambitious technical section and a renewed playable system.

