The Countess of Sant’Erasmo becomes a mother and the actress who plays her, Vanessa Gravina, confesses that she decided to have an abortion when she was only 18 years old

Vanessa Gravina confesses and talks about a very complex choice from her past. This decision comes at a very particular moment in the television series “Il paradiso delle signore”. Vanessa decides to share with her fans the experience she faced at just 18 years old.

Vanessa Gravina

Vanessa Gravinaa well-known theatre and television actress, famous for her role as the Countess of Sant’Erasmo in “Il paradiso delle signore”, has decided to open her heart to the weekly magazine Oggi. The actress confesses and tells of when she was 18 years old chose to to abort. A decision he still doesn’t regret, but it certainly wasn’t easy.

Vanessa Gravina’s Love Life

Gravina tells her fans about the love story she is living with a colleague. In fact, the actress says she is currently engaged to the actor Leander Loved. Vanessa explains that this relationship is giving her positive and strong emotions after a period of suffering that ended with a divorce from a marriage that lasted 10 years.

Read also: “Niccolò Bettarini and I together? Now I’ll talk” Antonella Mosetti explodes on social media and tells the whole truth

Vanessa Gravina

The difficult decision

Vanessa says that when she had just turned 18 she discovered she was pregnant. The young Vanessa made a very complex and difficult decision. The actress chose to to abort. An abortion chosen and faced with full respect awareness that, by carrying the pregnancy to term, she would not have been able to give the unborn child everything he deserved. Vanessa tells the weekly magazine Oggi that despite the difficulty and suffering, she has never regretted the choice she made. The confession comes at a very specific moment and connected to her duchess. In fact, in the television series Duchess of Sant’Erasmo becomes a mother.

Read also: “The photo leaves no doubts” the former Vippone caught kissing him: fans in disbelief

“At that moment in my life I could not offer what a child needs, a condition of total harmony, a meeting of souls and shared wills.”

Vanessa as the Duchess of Sant’Erasmo

Although the TV series is based exclusively on fantasy, this novelty for the countess has also touched deeply Vanessa bringing her back, even if only in her mind, to that precise moment. A difficult choice that many women have found themselves facing and managing, often alone. A very delicate subject that must be addressed with delicacy and tact.