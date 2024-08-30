There Seat has updated the Italian Leon range for the Model Year 2025introducing new features in the equipment and powertrains. Among these, two new engines 1.5 TSI 116 HP and 150 HP, and two 1.5 engines mild-hybrid hybrids with 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, also 116 HP and 150 HP.

The Seat Leon engine range expands with four engine variants 1.5 petrol116 HP and 150 HP, available in both the endothermic version with manual gearbox and the mild hybrid with DSG. The price list also includes the diesel 2.0 TDI from 116 HP and 150 HP.

Seat Leon 2025 is available with petrol, mild-hybrid and diesel engines

For the Seat Leon MY2025, all versions include the‘10.4″ infotainmenttraffic sign recognition and front and rear parking sensors. The base color becomes Fiord Blue. The Leon Business adds 17” alloy wheels, metallic paint, Climatronic, Full Link Wirelessrear view camera and an 18″ spare wheel for the Sportstourer. Optional extras include a navigation system with a 12.9″ screen and Matrix LED headlights.

The top of the range version FR introduces the color Graphene Grey and the Technology Pack, available in two variants: Safe & Driving M with Matrix LED headlights and Adaptive Cruise Control, and Safe & Driving L with additional functions such as Side Assist and Exit Warning.

Seat Leon price

The starting price of the 2025 Seat Leon is 26,600 euros for the five-door version and 27,450 euros for the Sportstourer.

→ Leon 1.5 TSI 116 HP: €26,600

→ Leon 1.5 TSI 150 HP: €27,750

→ Leon 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 116 HP: €29,250

→ Leon 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €30,350

→ Leon 2.0 TDI 116 HP: €29,150

→ Leon 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSG: €32,150

→ Leon Business 1.5 TSI 116 HP: €28,350

→ Leon Business 1.5 TSI 150 HP: €29,500

→ Leon Business 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 116 HP: €31,000

→ Leon Business 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €32,100

→ Leon Business 2.0 TDI 116 HP: €30,900

→ Leon Business 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSG: €33,900

→ Leon FR 1.5 TSI 116 HP: €29,400

→ Leon FR 1.5 TSI 150 HP: €30,550

→ Leon FR 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 116 HP: €32,050

→ Leon FR 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €33,150

→ Leon FR 2.0 TDI 116 HP: €31,950

→ Leon FR 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSG: €34,950

→ Leon Sportstourer Style 1.5 TSI 116 HP: €27,450

→ Leon Sportstourer Style 1.5 TSI 150 HP: €28,600

→ Leon Sportstourer Style 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 116 HP: €29,850

→ Leon Sportstourer Style 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €31,200

→ Leon Sportstourer Style 2.0 TDI 116 HP: €30,000

→ Leon Sportstourer Style 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSG: €33,000

→ Leon Sportstourer Business 1.5 TSI 116 HP: €29,500

→ Leon Sportstourer Business 1.5 TSI 150 HP: €30,650

→ Leon Sportstourer Business 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 116 HP: €31,900

→ Leon Sportstourer Business 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €33,250

→ Leon Sportstourer Business 2.0 TDI 116 HP: €32,050

→ Leon Sportstourer Business 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSG: €35,050

→ Leon Sportstourer FR 1.5 TSI 116 HP: €30,250

→ Leon Sportstourer FR 1.5 TSI 150 HP: €31,400

→ Leon Sportstourer FR 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 116 HP: €32,650

→ Leon Sportstourer FR 1.5 TSI Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €34,000

→ Leon Sportstourer FR 2.0 TDI 116 HP: €32,800

→ Leon Sportstourer FR 2.0 TDI 150 HP DSG: €35,800

