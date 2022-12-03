One of the most successful programs on Peruvian television is “I am”. In 2012 and with an innovative bet, the Latina Televisión show brought together impersonators of national and international artists to find the best double. That was the case with Tony Camwho with a characterization of “Rose…Rose” by Sandro managed to conquer juries and viewers.

Yes ok Tony Cam He failed to win in his first season on “Yo soy” in 2015, the following year he did reach first place, beating the imitators of Cristian Castro and Rafael. However, despite his success, over the years, the impersonator lost everything due to complications in his health.

What happened to Tony Cam, Sandro from “I am”?

In the “Women in Command” program, Tony Cam recalled the difficult times he had to live due to his avascular necrosis of the hips, a disease that made it impossible for him to move properly and caused him pain every time he tried. For this reason, he was forced to stop working.

“ When I was diagnosed with this disease, I lost everything, I stopped working for two years, I had nowhere to live. . We lived on a friend’s unbuilt plot of land, he had a guard’s house in the back and I lived there, with my daughter and my wife”.

However, in recent years he was able to return to the stage with more presentations. In this context, Tony Cam decided to continue treating him, so he will once again be absent from imitation programs:

“My friends, I invite you to my last show of the year, I will take a brief break from my musical career to return renewed and empowered in 2023 (…) I’ll be back with a more bionic ‘Rosa Rosa’”, Tony Cam wrote on his Facebook page.

Tony Cam says goodbye to his Sandro impersonation for the moment to focus on his hip recovery. Photo: Facebook/I am Sandro Tony Cam

Tony Cam in “I Am”

After a great debut in the 2015 season in “I am”, Tony Cam returned as Sandro in 2016 and was able to win first place in an emotional finale.

When did “I am” begin?

The famous imitation program, “I am”, premiered on April 9, 2012. In its first season, it featured the participation of Ramiro Saavedra, Ronald Hidalgo and Ani Rodríguez as Kurt Cobain, Juan Gabriel and Amy Winehouse, respectively.