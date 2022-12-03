Mexico.- For today, a new cold front will enter the border north of the Mexican Republic, in interaction with the moisture drag generated by the subtropical jet stream, will cause rains and showers over entities in the northwest and north of the country, with heavy punctual rains in Baja California and Sonora, as well as gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in Chihuahua and Coahuila.

On the other hand, low pressure channels over the center and southeast of the country, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula, in combination with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will cause showers and heavy punctual rains over states in the northeast, east, southeast, west, and center of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula, with very heavy occasional rains in Veracruz, Chiapas, and Tabasco.

In addition to a north component wind of 60 to 80 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. A high pressure system at medium levels of the atmosphere will extend over a large part of the national territory.

Rain forecast for today December 03, 2022:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Veracruz, Chiapas and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Puebla and Tabasco.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Colima, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Michoacán, Guanajuato, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos and Tlaxcala.

The rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges and strong gusts of wind in storm areas, in addition to increasing the levels of rivers and streams and causing landslides and floods.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 03, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora, Jalisco, Colima, Oaxaca (coast), Chiapas (coast), Campeche and Yucatan.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today December 03, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Mexico City, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind forecast for today December 03, 2022:

North component wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Wind gusts from 40 to 60 km/h: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato Puebla, Campeche and Yucatán.