“The Batman” hit theaters a month ago and fans of DC Comics and the Bat were able to see the new version of the vigilante played by Robert Pattinson in action. the awesome phrase “I am revenge” It has already become iconic for many, so director Matt Reeves has revealed its origin and explanation.

In an interview with KCRW, the filmmaker behind the film and its upcoming spin-off series detailed why he didn’t make use of Michael Keaton’s legendary “I’m Batman” in Tim Burton’s 1989 film.

“He says, no, ‘I am Batman,’ which is obviously Keaton’s key line in Burton’s movie, but modified to ‘I am revenge,’” Reeves said.

“I am revenge,” a key dialogue in “The Batman.” Photo: Warner Bros.

“This was coming from his personal anger and this primal feeling that he had, that he’s really churning and trying to make sense of his life, and that he’s not really self-aware,” the director added.

It is clear that Matt wanted to do something different with Robert Pattinson. The Batman that he built, in his own words, was built on rage.

“That’s one of the things, too, between the music and the sound of that scene. It’s built in a way that you can feel the anger and his heart beating,” Reeves explained.

“The Batman”: Premiere on HBO Max

“The Batman” will reach the digital world through the HBO Max platform on April 19 of this year.

The Batman: release date on HBO Max. Photo: Composite/HBO/Warner Bros.

At the moment, despite the date declared by the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, the streaming platform has not confirmed this information.

In this way, it is possible that this month it will arrive first in the United States and later in other regions of Europe and Latin America.