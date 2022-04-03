The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place this April 3 at a party that will bring together the best exponents of different musical genres. The objective of this award is to pay tribute to the efforts of outstanding singers and artists in the field of musical entertainment.

For this reason, the organization of the event has prepared various shows to entertain the attendees, as well as those who tune in to their gala. Do you want to know who they are? Continue reading.

When are the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammys gala, which seeks to pay tribute to the best in music, will be held this Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena of Las Vegas, in the United States.

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Kanye West are some of the artists nominated for the 2022 Grammys. Photo: composition/AFP

Who will perform at the 2022 Grammys?

So far, some celebrities have been confirmed to appear on stage: BTS, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Drake, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, HER , Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Jon Batiste, Rachel Zegler, Nas, Leslie Odom Jr, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Jay-Z, Abba, Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga, Afrojack, David Guetta, Tiësto, Cardi B, Kanie West and The Weeknd.

Likewise, Mon Laferte and J Balvin will be on stage, the latter being who will offer a show with the Argentine María Becerra. Likewise, Pablo Alborán, Camilo, Ricardo Arjona, Selena Gómez, Rauw Alejandro, bad bunnyKarol G, HER, Christian Nodal, Natalia Lafourcade, Rubén Blades, Tony Succar, among others.

For its part, after the sudden death of Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the American band Foo Fighters, who was to be part of the participating artists, the group canceled its presence at the 2022 Grammys. However, it was learned that a tribute will be paid to the late percussionist.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters is still nominated for three grammy categories:

best rock performance

best rock song

best rock album

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on April 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Latin Grammys/Facebook.

What time is the 2022 Grammy Awards?

The ceremony of Grammys 2022 It will be from 5:00 pm Pacific time and 8:00 pm Eastern time, which means that, in Peruvian time, it will start at 7:00 pm Here we leave you the schedule guide in different countries of the world, according to where you are .

United States : 5:00 p.m. (Pacific Time), 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Mexico: 7.00 p.m.

Peru: 7.00 p.m.

Colombia: 7.00 p.m.

Ecuador : 7.00 p.m.

Chile : 8.00 p.m.

Argentina : 9.00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (April 4)

What channel will broadcast the Gramys 2022?

The broadcast will be televised by TNTin Latin America, through the following channels:

Dish

Total Play

mega cable

Star TV

izzy

Sky.

In addition, Univisión and CBS will broadcast LIVE and DIRECT; likewise, the Paramount+ streaming service.

2022 Grammy Awards Nominees

Best Electronic Recording

Hero – Afrojack and David Guetta

Loom – Olafur Arnalds

Before – James Blake

Heartbreak – Bonobo & TEEDinosaurs

You Can Do It – Caribouband

Alive – Rufus DuSol

The Business – Tiesto

best rap performance

Baby Keem’s Family Ties with Kendrick Lamar

Up by Cardi B

My Life by J Cole

Drake and Future Way 2 Sexy

Thot Shit by Megan Thee Stallion

Non-Classical Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Need to Know – Doja Cat

pride. is . the . devil – JCole & Lilbaby4PF

INDUSTRY BABY – by LilNasX & Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME – Tyler The creator, YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Tydollasign

Hurricane – Kanye West, The Weeknd & Lil Baby

best rap album

The Off-Season – J.Cole

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

King’s Disease II – Nasir Jones

Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, the creator

Donda – Kany West

best rap song

Bath Salts – DMX, Jay Z, Nasir Jones

Best Friends – Saweetie and Doja Cat

Family Ties – Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar

Jail – Kany West and Jay Z

My Life – J. Cole, 21 Savage, Morray

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo – Pablo Alborán

My loves – Paula Arenas

Old fashioned – Ricardo Arjena

My Hands – Camilo

Mendo – Alex Cuba

Disclosure – Selena Gomez

Best Latin Urban Music Album

Aphrodisiac – Rauw Alejandro

The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny

JOSE – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Fearless (of love and other demons) – Kali Uchis

Best Alternative Latin Music Album

Leave – Stereo Bomb

Look what you made me do – Diamante Electric

Origin – Juanes

Cramp – Nathy Peluso

The Madrilenian – C. Tangana

Sounds of Karmatic Resonance – Zoé

Best Immersive Album

ALICE – Alicia Keys

Clique – Patricia Barber

Fine Line – Harry Styles

The Future Bites-Steven Wilson

Stille Grender – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norseke Jentor

Best long musical

Inside – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s America Utopia – David Byrne

Happer Than Ever: A Love Letter your Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money & Madness – Jimmi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Various

best music video

Shot In The Dark – ACDC

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get A Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

good 4 u – Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Solo Performance

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Driver License – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Collaboration Song

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennet & Lady Gaga

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat & SZA

Lonely – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

best album of the year

SOUR – Olivia Rodrigo

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Love For Sale -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HE R

We Are – Jon Batiste

MONTERO – Lil Nas X

DONDA – Kanye West

song of the year

“bad habits”

“A beautiful noise”

“Driver license”

“Fight for you”

“Happier than ever”

“Leave the door open”

“Kiss me more”

“MONTERO” (Call Me By Your Name)

“Peaches”

“Right on me”

Record of the year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss me more” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“Drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the door open” — Silk Sonic

best new artist

arooj aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

best rap performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M and . life” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

best rap album

The Off-Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy—Drake

King’s Disease II—Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda—Kanye West

best country song

“Better than we found it” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember her name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

best jazz album

Generations—The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flower — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album