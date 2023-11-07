In his extensive diplomatic career, he has also served as vice consul and consul in Buenos Aires, as first secretary in Caracas and as ambassador in Panama and Peru. How has he fared in these first months as ambassador in Colombia?

In these first two months we already did a lot of things. One of the important activities was the visit of Italy’s flagship, Amerigo Vespucci, which arrived in September. For us, it was a very significant moment with which we joined the commemoration of the 200 years of the Colombian Navy. We were doing many activities and it was all very emotional, especially for me, since I had the opportunity to return to Cartagena after almost 30 years, where I was on my honeymoon. In addition, it was a special occasion to strengthen ties with the population of Cartagena, since the city walls were built by an Italian engineer named Carlos de Roda Antonelli.

Tell us about the elimination of the appointment request for the visa process for all those Colombians who wish to apply to work, study or stay more than 90 days in Italy…

Since I arrived, I wanted to improve the efficiency of the consular part. Since September 11, andWe eliminate the need for prior appointments for Italians who wish to carry out consular procedures. In addition, as of November 7, the visa process can be done without the need for an appointment. Let us remember that these are trips for work, study or long stays, since Colombians and Italians do not need a visa for trips of less than 90 days between the two countries. This decision will contribute to strengthening ties between Italy and Colombia.

What initiatives do you have in mind to promote educational exchanges and learning the Italian language in Colombia?

Recently, we featured almost 30 Italian universities that came to Colombia to promote their academic programs. This initiative seeks to strengthen educational exchanges and encourage more Colombian students to study in Italy, where excellence in several areas stands out. On the other hand, Italy has an Italian Institute of Culture in Colombia that offers Italian courses and organizes various cultural activities. In addition, we have agreements with Colombian academic institutions that allow students to continue their studies in Italy, obtaining a double degree. This is a valuable opportunity to strengthen academic ties between the two countries. We are also interested in promoting cooperation in areas such as energy, infrastructure and agriculture.

Is there any specific industrial sector or investment area in which Italy has a particular interest in Colombia?

Next year we celebrate 160 years of diplomatic relations between Italy and Colombia…

Yes, we are interested in the energy sector and the energy transition, as well as infrastructure and agriculture. Italy has companies that are involved in projects in Colombia, such as road construction. Our intention is to unite Italian resources and technology with Colombian raw materials and growth potential. We are focused on strengthening this cooperation and promoting the development of the industry in the country.

What is Italy’s vision regarding its relationship with Colombia and its role in the global context?

Italy has a strong and long-standing relationship with Colombia. Next year we celebrate 160 years of diplomatic relations. We are committed to strengthening our ties and promoting cooperation. Without a doubt, next year we will celebrate this occasion with a large number of events and good news.

Let’s talk about issues of global relevance, in particular, the issue of migration.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has just signed an agreement with Albania for the reception of migrants, which she seeks to turn into a reference for the entire European bloc. What position does Italy have regarding the migratory flow, in particular, in these times of conflict?

We support people who need international protection, but we are also against irregular economic migration

Italy is committed to respect for human rights and the orderly management of migratory flows. We support people who need international protection, but we are also against irregular economic migration. It is important to ensure that migration flows follow regular channels and that people are treated with respect.

At the moment, the G7 is holding a meeting of foreign ministers in Tokyo, where conflicts such as the one between Israel and Gaza, as well as the situation in Ukraine, are discussed. What is Italy’s position regarding these issues?

Italy, like other European countries, condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supports Ukraine in this situation. We are committed to seeking solutions to this conflict that directly affects our European region. In the case of Israel and Gaza, Italy respects Israel’s right to defend itself, but also defends the human rights of vulnerable populations. Our position focuses on the need for an immediate ceasefire and the search for a long-term political solution to the conflict.

Finally, ambassador, I would like to know what your expectations are for the future of relations between Italy and Colombia and how you see the role of diplomacy today…

I have high expectations for the future of relations between Italy and Colombia. I believe there is great potential to strengthen cooperation in areas such as the economy, education and culture. Diplomacy plays a fundamental role in promoting dialogue and understanding between countries. It is important to work together to address global challenges and find solutions to the problems we face. I am committed to strengthening ties between Italy and Colombia and contributing to the development of both countries.

