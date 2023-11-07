Nintendo has announced finally the live action film Of The Legend of Zelda officially, through a press release reporting that the company’s next film production will be the adaptation of the famous action adventure series.
The film will be produced by Avi Arad with his company Arad Productions, in collaboration with Nintendo and in particular with Shigeru Miyamoto as special producer, as also happened previously for Super Mario Bros. The Movie.
Distribution in cinemas around the world will instead be entrusted to Sony Pictures Entertainment, which also took part in the investment with part of the budget, in a curious case of collaboration between the two companies.
The director is Wes Ball, author of the Maze Runner series. The Legend of Zelda film was announced by Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, but the news was also confirmed directly by Miyamoto through a message on Legend of Zelda for a few years now with Avi Arad-san, who has previously produced many very successful films,” the game designer wrote.
Link and Zelda in the flesh!
“I asked Avi-san to produce this film with me and we have officially started development on the film with Nintendo very involved in the production. It will still take some time for the work to be completed, but I hope you will stick around” .
In fact, several rumors pointed precisely to The Legend of Zelda as the next film by Nintendo Pictures, something previously denied by the company but finally confirmed with the official press release of these hours.
There is a lot of curiosity, also because it is a live action film, i.e. with real actors. The next questions are obviously all aimed at the composition of the cast, also to understand whether Link, in this case, will have a voice or not.
