Nintendo has announced finally the live action film Of The Legend of Zelda officially, through a press release reporting that the company’s next film production will be the adaptation of the famous action adventure series.

The film will be produced by Avi Arad with his company Arad Productions, in collaboration with Nintendo and in particular with Shigeru Miyamoto as special producer, as also happened previously for Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Distribution in cinemas around the world will instead be entrusted to Sony Pictures Entertainment, which also took part in the investment with part of the budget, in a curious case of collaboration between the two companies.

The director is Wes Ball, author of the Maze Runner series. The Legend of Zelda film was announced by Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, but the news was also confirmed directly by Miyamoto through a message on Legend of Zelda for a few years now with Avi Arad-san, who has previously produced many very successful films,” the game designer wrote.