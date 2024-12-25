A traffic ticket It can be a real chore in Spain, and the financial penalties for committing a crime with a car are not exactly cheap. The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is always attentive to any infraction that may be committed on the road, although there are times when drivers they draw on mischief (or humor) to try to escape paying the amount established by the legislation in force today.

Users are becoming more and more inventive when it comes to trying not receive a fine, But there are times when unsuspected limits are even reached. In fact, a well-known TikToker has published a video on his Instagram profile in which he shows how a driver hit posters in the windows of his car claiming, with a clear humorous tone, to be “friend of Pedro Sánchez” so that the authorities would not fine him.

Without parking ticket, ITV or DGT label

The user @elpadredeespanaa, who has more than 95,000 followers on TikTok and more than 15,000 on Instagram, posted a video in this last social network completely perplexed by what it said on the posters. In the one on the front window you could read how the driver of the vehicle questions the Police, whom he informs that he does not even have parking ticketnot one Favorable MOT nor the DGT environmental label, but nevertheless he is “a friend of Pedro Sánchez, so be careful.”

The user who published the video confirms that all the violations indicated on the poster are true, but it does not end there: in the rear window In the car there is another piece of paper with a photo of Pedro Sánchez in which it is joked that the president of the Government of Spain He does know the driver. Despite the humorous tone of the action, the joke can be very expensive to whoever carried it out, since he is committing several crimes at the same time.





The three violations which the driver ‘presumes’ are fined 200 euros: Parking improperly, not having an approved ITV to be able to circulate and not having the DGT environmental sticker (in the event that it is located in a Low Emission Zone (ZBE) implies that economic amount. In total, the offender can face a penalty of up to 600 euros. In this way, the humorous attempt can end up causing a serious blow to your pocket.