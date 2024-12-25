We are entering one of the most special dates of the year for many people: Christmas. With the arrival of the Christmas Eve This December 24, several days full of celebrations begin in our country.

The streets are full of lights, the Christmas trees have been up for days, the gifts are already waiting to be opened and the nougats, among other delights typical of this time of yearthey abound in any pantry.

Although in Spain we welcome all kinds of festivals that come from abroad, Christmas is one of the most popular national traditions and followed, although there are those who do not fully share the reason and origin of it and still join in celebrating it.

It is addressed to those who do not wish Christmas

On the opposite side are those who prefer not to refer to Christmas due to its religious implication and prefer to refer to this time as winter holidays or parties, for example. This is what the writer and academic has told Arturo Pérez-Reverte through their social networks.

As usual, he uses his X account, formerly Twitter, to share his opinion on various topics, often some controversial, causing all kinds of opinions. Regarding how to congratulate the holidays and the new ways of doing it, this is what Pérez-Reverte commented: «In Spain we already have a new alternative celebration for those who refuse to say ‘Merry Christmas’: ‘Happy Winter Solstice’. And you have to be very stupid. In other words, very much from here,” he wrote, without mincing words.

The comments

As usually happens with this type of publications on social networks, several people have responded to the academic, some agreeing with it and others, disagreeing. These have been some of the comments:

«Happy Winter Solstice, Arthur»

“Well, like you, Don Arturo, who is also from here.”

«With «Happy Holidays» you don’t complicate your life too much and it is as respectable as «Merry Christmas». Let’s see if the most here turns out to be you.”

«It is pathetic to try to hide the origin of these festivals. Hide the ancestral knowledge that represents the “birth of days.” “A rich pagan tradition, of an agricultural society founded on astronomical knowledge, converted into a mere Christian ritual.”