The most perverse word

James David Vance says that freedom of expression is in decline in Europe. Thus, literally. And he says it in Germany, before the European leaders. Of course, his words scandalize the auditorium. It is interpreted, correctly, that the United States vice president refers to freedom of expression from a single angle: the one that favors the dissemination of ideas, messages and lies of the ultra -right, in which he himself aligns with his two bosses , President Donald Trump and Magnate Elon Musk.

Suppose that, in his speech before the attendees of the Security Conference, Vance referred to Europe as a bastion of progressivism. Compared to the new Washington Mandamases (or with that of Russia, or with that of China), to the Italian Georgia Meloni, from fascism, looks like “Woke.” As things have been put, the European Union today constitutes the summit of civilization. And faces very serious threats.

However, despite his spurious reasons, Vance was some reason. It is not true that there is a lack of freedom of expression, it is not true that jokes or comedy can no longer be made. Yes, the difficulties to describe (that is, to face) certain uncomfortable realities are true.

Some believe that, for undoubtedly fair and commendable reasons, such as minor renouncing a part of his identity. That part that considered the criticism of the powers established by the ruling classes an essential factor for any improvement of society. Perhaps because, to some extent, progressivism, or left in simpler terms, has acquired certain powers and some domain.

If you had to concentrate the difficulties of the left in a single word, as an example, that word would be “Islamophobia”: there is no more perverse word. In its literal sense, an irrational terror would define (according to the most common meaning of “phobia”) towards the Muslim religion. Maybe someone suffers from that, I don’t know. In general, criticisms of any religion are the most rational. And any religion, on the other hand, contains high doses of irrationality. Secularism and frontal criticism of religions used to be part of the heritage of the left.

There are no frequent words for those who laugh at those Christians convinced that their God created the world a few thousand years ago; Some Christians, by the way, that in their different variants they have contributed not little to the success of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. There is about “anti -Semitism”, which was invented to define a horrendous historical phenomenon that culminated in Auschwitz and now throws itself at the head of who laughs at a country, Israel, which bases its alleged right to the conquest and extermination in extermination in A personal gift that allegedly made its God. (The Palestinians, by the way, are more semites than the Jews Asquenazíes). And as soon as someone deplores the extension towards the public sphere of Muslim religion (just as it is deplarated in the case of the Christian religion), not to mention the too much abundant cases of violent fanaticism, it is called “Islamophobe.”

Playing with words is sometimes dangerous. The ultra -right has abused the religious issue to cover up what is nothing but racism and xenophobia, or rather aporophobia (there are irrational elements), but with subterfuges it does not go anywhere. I suspect that every time a ultra -right politician is branded as “Islamophobic”, that politician wins votes.

Nor do the omissions work. Some informative means, such as this in which they allow me to write, in certain pieces (usually referred to crimes) prefer not to indicate the ethnicity or religion of the protagonists. It has its logic. However, readers may think that something is scammed. That something is immediately filled with the last bulus that reaches the mobile: criminals are always foreigners and Muslims.

Progressism has become mojigato. To the point of converting racism, hate and cheap nationalism in flags of rebellion, nonconformity, transgression. The essentially negligible is covered with heroic sincerity. It is not necessary to ask why so many young people vote for the extreme right. You have to ask what to do to reverse that trend.

