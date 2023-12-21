The entire world is still aware of the latest updates on the Prague shooter, who this Thursday killed at least 15 people and left another dozen injured by opening fire indiscriminately at the University of Carolina, in the center of the capital from the Czech Republic.

In the last hours, the identity of the person responsible became known. David Kozak, 24 years old, and student at the same universitywould have been the one who attacked his companions with a firearm.

Also, messages were found on social networks, in which Kozak said that “he wanted to kill.”

Emergency services at the scene of the shooting at Charles University in central Prague.

The shooting occurred around 3:00 p.m. on December 21, when dozens of people were gathering in the vicinity of the Faculty of Philosophy. After shooting other students, the young man made an attempt on his own life.

Panic and terror took over in seconds everyone who was in Jan Palach Square, people ran to hide and the authorities rushed to reach the site.

The place was cordoned off and traffic in the area was stopped. Shortly after, it was confirmed that the attacker had also died, who was later identified as David Kozak.

The Czech authorities reported that the possibility of a terrorist attack was ruled out and that The act, according to social networks, was inspired by a “similar case.”

The case they refer to goes back to the past. December 7 at a school in Bryansk, Russia. There a man identified as Alina Afanaskina had committed a massacre and subsequently took his own life.

'I want to do a school shooting'

A Telegram channel was found on social networks with the name of David Kozak, a young man who used it as a diary.

This person wrote that he was interested in committing a school shooting, and used Alina Afanaskina as a reference.

“Let me introduce myself, my name is David. I want to do a shootout (or shots as translated from Russian to Spanish) and possibly commit suicide,” begins one of the messages from the channel on Telegram, which has been known by international media.

I thought I would become a maniac

Next line, he mentioned Alina Afanaskina, whom he claimed “helped him too much,” because after learning about her case, he realized that “it was better to commit mass murders than serial murders.”

Even because of his recurring thoughts about wanting to kill, he even thought that he would become “a maniac in the future.”

“I sat down, I waited, but Alina became the last point, like an announcement from heaven,” the text states.

“This channel is a diary in which I will tell my life before the shooting,” he concludes.

