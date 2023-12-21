Argentine president criticized pots and pans and stated that announced measures amount to “pre-dollarization”

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, criticized this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) the mess that protesters made during his speech to announce a super package to deregulate the economy, on Wednesday (Dec 21).

In interview on Argentine radio Rivadavia this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023), the representative said that the measures are a “pre-dollarization” is that “more is to come”. The libertarian stated that he will call extraordinary sessions and send a bill to modify the State.

Milei repealed around 300 laws with the so-called DNU (Decree of Necessity and Urgency), defined as the “1st step to end decadence” of decades in the country: “The country was on its way to collapse with inflation of 15,000%. I signed a DNU to dismantle the oppressive legal framework that brought decadence to our country”.

Among the repealed laws are:

Gondola Law – forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories;

– forced supermarkets to display on the shelves products manufactured by small companies and with lower prices in regular consumption categories; Rent Law – regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars;

– regulated property rental negotiations, and in its most recent version prohibited contracts in dollars; Supply Law – allowed the government to take measures on prices, such as setting maximum values ​​and sanctioning companies that increased prices without justification.

The decree also converts all Argentine clubs into SAFs (Football Joint Stock Companies). "It's just the 1st step, in the next few days we will call extraordinary sessions of the National Congress and send a package of laws asking Congress for collaboration to advance this process of change"said Milei.

Milei's speech was recorded in the early afternoon in the White Room of Casa Rosada and lasted around 15 minutes. He was accompanied by his ministers. Watch (15min19s):

On the radio, Milei stated that “It may be that there are people who suffer from Stockholm Syndrome”because they are “embraced and in love with the model that impoverishes them”. The syndrome is characterized by a psychological state of intimidation, violence or abuse to which someone is subjected. But, instead of repulsion, the victim creates sympathy for his attacker.