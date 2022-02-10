Price increases, why does Italy not have a self-sufficient energy production and has to buy abroad? The desperate cry of an Italian industrialist

Utility bills went from 3,000 euros to 12,000. It’s not science fiction, it’s the tales of Italian entrepreneurs which, in recent months, have found themselves managing increasingly higher costs for light And gas. A worrying situation that prevents our companies from competing on an equal footing with the international market. After two years of pandemicbusinesses find themselves having to manage electricity bills superior to their competitors such as France And Germany. Price increases of 35% which are leading some entrepreneurs to say that it is better to stop producing than to continue with these costs.

I am Andrea Pasini an entrepreneur from Trezzano Sul Naviglio and I think we seriously risk losing the unique opportunity of one economic recovery and all this because politics has underestimated the problem of price increases. The surge of energy pricesof the gas and of subjects it is also the fault of a short-sighted policy involving the latest governments. Because our country hasn’t autonomous energy sources and is forced to buy abroad? Because ideology prevents us from seriously evaluating the nuclearwhile other European Union countries are opening new plants?

Italy is, in Europe, among the realities most exposed to increase in the price of natural gas which represents 42% of our energy. The energy mix in Italy in 2020 it is much higher than in the United Kingdom (38%), Germany (26%), Spain (23%) and France (17%). The latter registers such a low percentage by relying on its own on nuclear energy.