Great evening of cinema / role play On the canal Twitch by Need Games and on our pages. In fact, starting from 9 pm we will host RPG Movie Night – Murder on the Nilean intense evening dedicated to Murder on the Nile, a film adaptation (directed and starring Kenneth Branagh) of Agatha Christie’s novel Poirot on the Nile and sequel to Murder on the Orient Express.

During the evening, also broadcast live on our pages and in the player at the top of this news, some guests very special that will follow in the footsteps of the famous detective. Guiding them will be Nicola Degobbis who will have to help Giulia Bersani, Stefano Callegaro, Dino Lanaro and Cristina Scabbia to solve the mystery.

Everything will take place in the evocative atmosphere of the film in the splendid location of Videogames Partyfurnished for the occasion with themed sets and costumes, while guests will be delighted by the extraordinary cocktails of MAG / 1930.

In Murder on the Nile, however, the brilliant world-famous detective Hercule Poirot finds himself investigating the murder of a young heiress while cruising the Nile. When Lidget Ridgeway (played by Gal Gadot) is found murdered, the investigation involves Poirot and the boat’s guests, who all seem somehow involved: Who killed the beautiful heiress?

In cinemas since February 10, Murder on the Nile involves a stellar castwhich includes (among others) Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russel Brand, Ali Fazal.