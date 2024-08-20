Thanks to the recent update, Hunt: Showdown 1896 Sets Record on Steam with over 60,000 concurrent players: a figure significantly higher than the previous peak recorded by the Crytek shooter in 2023, with 42,000 players.

It seems that in short the new features introduced with the transition to CryEngine 5.11 have reignited the excitement around the peculiar horror-themed PvPvE experience, filling the servers but also generating some unexpected backlash.

Many users are in fact complaining about the interface of Hunt: Showdown 1896, resulting in a significant downturn in the Steam review average, which has become mostly negative in recent days.

Also considering the free updatein short, it is still early for the development team to celebrate the new peak of players: we will see how the situation evolves.