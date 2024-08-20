Thanks to the recent update, Hunt: Showdown 1896 Sets Record on Steam with over 60,000 concurrent players: a figure significantly higher than the previous peak recorded by the Crytek shooter in 2023, with 42,000 players.
It seems that in short the new features introduced with the transition to CryEngine 5.11 have reignited the excitement around the peculiar horror-themed PvPvE experience, filling the servers but also generating some unexpected backlash.
Many users are in fact complaining about the interface of Hunt: Showdown 1896, resulting in a significant downturn in the Steam review average, which has become mostly negative in recent days.
Also considering the free updatein short, it is still early for the development team to celebrate the new peak of players: we will see how the situation evolves.
We tried it!
As you may have seen, in the days before the launch we tried Hunt: Showdown 1896 and its new features, which include a completely new mapsome gameplay optimizations, a revisited system interface and a reorganization of the contents.
The technical update has been a real milestone for the game. transition to current generation platformsalso marked by the abandonment of PS4 and Xbox One in favor of PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while maintaining the progress linked to the profiles of users who want to return after purchasing a new console.
The spike recorded on Steam is undoubtedly great news for Hunt: Showdown 1896, but the negative feedback received in recent days cannot but cause concern: we will see if and how Crytek will react to users’ requests.
