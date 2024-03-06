The announcement of the conversion of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut for PC he was also accompanied by one image gallery which offers us a further taste of the work done by Nixxes to bring the Sucker Punch title also to Steam and Epic Games Store, which you can find below.

As already confirmed in the official announcement from Sony, the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will include new exclusive features such as full support for upscaling technologies, including DLSS 3, FSR 3 and Intel's XeSS. Clearly there will be a range of options to modify various graphic and performance parameters as desired, such as resolution, framerate, texture quality, shadows and so on. There will also be support for ultrawide screen resolutions, in particular for 21:9, 32:9 and, if you have a three-monitor setup, even 48:9.