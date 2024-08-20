The first Formula 1 test session at the Zandvoort circuit will see Valtteri Bottas on the “bench”. The Finn’s place in the Sauber cockpit will be taken by Ferrari’s reserve driver, Robert Shwartzman, who is thus facing his third official F1 test session.

Last season, the Russian driver, but with an Israeli license, drove the Prancing Horse car in FP1 at the United States Grand Prix and Abu Dhabi. Announcing the move, Sauber explained that Shwartzman’s use is part of the partnership between the team and the Scuderia di Maranello.

In the past, the Hinwil-based team has given Ferrari-trained drivers a taste of F1. The most famous example is Charles Leclerc, who made his debut with Sauber in 2018. A year later, the Monegasque was promoted to Ferrari, with whom he has so far achieved six victories.

Valtteri Bottas, Team Stake F1 Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Thanks to the use of Shwartzman in Holland, Sauber will mark the first of two sessions with drivers considered rookies that the regulations impose on the Circus teams each season.

In addition to serving as Ferrari’s reserve driver in Formula 1, Shwartzman has been involved in the Reds’ Hypercar project in the FIA ​​WEC since this year. He is in fact one of the drivers in the crew of the third 499P, the #83, which he shares with veteran Robert Kubica and Chinese driver Yefei Ye.