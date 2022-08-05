Hungary | Orbán visits the US – wished the globalists hell in his speech

Viktor Orbán is creating ties and cooperative relations with the right wing of the United States.

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán said on Thursday during an honorary visit to the CPAC conference of American conservatives that “the globalists can all go to hell”.

Orbán is at the meeting to create ties with the US right wing and to propose cooperation and coordination among the global right wing.

Orbán has attracted attention during the summer by supporting the Russian president who attacked Ukraine Vladimir Putin and with his racist speech where he said that Europeans should not mix with non-Europeans.

Also the former US president who admires Orbán Donald Trump’s expected to speak at the conference.