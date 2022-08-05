Alison González has already started her era in the Eagles of America and he was already present with his first goals in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil on matchday four against Mazatlán FC.

For the Mexican striker, these are her first two goals after a long wait after being in recovery that kept her from being able to add minutes in her first tournament with the team. Coapa.

Now in command of Angel VillacampaAlison González has regained her leading role and has earned the confidence of the Spanish strategist to make a lethal duo in the attack with Katty Martínez.

So far, he has two games played as a starter and one entering as a change piece with two goals in a total of 165 minutes played in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

González had a formidable stage in his passage with the Atlas Red and Blackby becoming one of the leading scorers in her time with the Guadalajara team and that led her to join the women’s national team.

The actuality of Allison Gonzalez It is much better right now wearing the Águilas del América shirt, since it is part of a very strong team in each of its lines.

The Águilas del América will meet this coming Monday as visitors against the Esmeraldas del León, a match where Alison González will seek to extend her good scoring streak and become present little by little in that scoring department in the Apertura 2022.

Club América reaches this commitment as fourth in the general table with a total of 10 units, while León is tenth with seven units in the current pink circuit contest.