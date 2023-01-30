Hungarian Defense Minister says that Budapest and Vienna will not supply weapons to Ukraine

Budapest and Vienna will not supply weapons to Ukraine. Hungarian Defense Minister Krysztof Szalay-Bobrovnicki responded to relevant calls after talks with his Austrian counterpart Claudia Tanner, according to the agency. MTI.

“The position of Hungary is clear: we do not supply weapons to the conflict zone because we want to avoid its escalation, and in this respect our position coincides with the position of Austria. Neutral Austria also does not send weapons to where hostilities are taking place,” he said.