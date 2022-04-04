The referendum on the LGBTI policy in Hungary is non-binding because less than half of the voters showed up. Although turnout was low, many Hungarians seem to support Prime Minister Orbán. According to Rémy Bonny, director of Forbidden Colours, the head of government will abuse the referendum to put his controversial LGBTI law into practice.

