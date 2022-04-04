The number of registered crimes in Amsterdam decreased again in 2021 compared to the previous year, by 9 percent. At the same time, the number of cases of public violence increased sharply. This is apparent from the 2021 security figures presented this Monday by the Amsterdam triangle of mayor, police chief and chief public prosecutor.

Both trends can largely be explained by the corona crisis, said Mayor Femke Halsema in an explanation. Due to the restrictive measures, people were much more at home, resulting in far fewer opportunities for theft (minus 34 percent) and burglary (minus 30 percent). The absence of tourists (60 percent less than in the last ‘normal’ year 2019) caused a sharp decline in the number of street robberies (minus 25 percent). This trend was already visible in 2020, the first corona year. The number of cases of digitized crime did increase.

Violence at demonstrations

The sharp increase in public violence in Amsterdam and the surrounding area (plus 75 percent) is due to the many demonstrations against the corona policy on Museumplein, in which demonstrators regularly clashed with the police. Police chief Frank Paauw pointed out that the number of demonstrations has tripled since the pandemic: in 2021 there were more than 1,600 registered protests in Amsterdam. “And it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any less.” The groups demonstrating against the corona measures are prepared to use deliberate violence against the police, according to the triangle.

Also read: ‘It’s a miracle that there were no deaths



The number of robberies in Amsterdam remained the same, while there was a national decrease in 2021. Some of these were extremely violent, such as the robbery of precious metals company Schöne in May of last year, which resulted in a wild chase and a shooting in a meadow near Broek in Waterland.

Organized crime

The main concern of the Amsterdam triangle is “unabated and unchanged” organized crime, according to Halsema – and in particular the cocaine trade. Amsterdam’s ‘hinge function’ in international drug crime not only leads to liquidations, it also causes a growth in undermining crime. In addition, according to Halsema, the attracting effect of drug crime on young people leads to ‘social disruption’ in Amsterdam neighbourhoods. “Thousands of street dealers roam the city.” Chief Public Prosecutor René de Beukelaer pointed to the tripling of the number of minors suspected of murder in 2021.

The triangle again sounded the alarm about the lack of capacity at the Amsterdam police and the Public Prosecution Service. According to Halsema, the situation is “very alarming”. In Amsterdam there is a shortage of about 300 officers, while the workload for the police has increased again, partly due to the increase in demonstrations and the monitoring and protection of threatened authorities.