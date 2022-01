How did you feel about this matter?

Major airlines had asked the US government to block the transmission of 5G signals within a 3.2km radius around airports.| Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States due to the activation of 5G technology services near airports in the country. According to information from the British newspaper The Independent, just under 300 flights have already been canceled due to the problem. Terminals affected include Boston Logan International, Chicago’s O’Hare, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

President Joe Biden reported in a statement on Wednesday (19) that 90% of cell towers scheduled to use 5G have been activated in the country. The day before, operators AT&T and Verizon had agreed to delay the activation of the technology near some airports.

Major US airlines had asked the US government to block the transmission of 5G signals within a 2-mile radius around airport runways before the technology went live on Wednesday.

The companies have warned that the new 3.7 to 3.8 gigahertz (GHz) frequency bands, the so-called C-band spectrum, which will give networks greater geographic reach and faster signals, could make many aircraft safety systems “unusable”.

In statements released by the US and UK press, the two telephone operators expressed dissatisfaction with the postponement. “We are frustrated by the Federal Aviation Administration’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we ask that you do so in a timely manner,” AT&T said in a statement. .

Verizon said it had “voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports.”

According to CNN, airlines had estimated 1,000 flight disruptions a day due to possible 5G interference. Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa and British Airways are among the airlines that have announced cancellations or route adjustments due to the issue.