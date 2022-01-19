Non-urgent interventions for fragile and unvaccinated subjects have been sent back to IRCCS, the Galeazzi Orthopedic Institute in Milan. “We have considered in the category of fragile people with personal clinical problems or infectious risk – explains the medical director Fabrizio Pregliasco to Adnkronos Salute – and also the aspect of not being vaccinated is an element that exposes to an infectious risk that we cannot exclude” .

As for the type of postponed interventions “only hallux valgus is what we have postponed a little – assures the doctor – we are doing everything else, so much so that we are full, saturated in Covid places. We have only found a criteria for being able to dilute over time a series of interventions that, even if done with a delay, do not create problems for the person and reduce their risks. Today – underlines Pregliasco – is not the right time to have an elective surgery for hallux valgus on a fragile person regardless of whether he is vaccinated or not “. The principle followed was that of “postponing but not excluding” and in any case it is a question of “very few” interventions.