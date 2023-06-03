Bruno Pavani

06/03/2023 – 3:00 pm

A basket with gifts and a balloon with the words “with love”. What was supposed to be a pleasant surprise for an employee was actually her resignation notice. The debate was born from a post on LinkedIn and divided opinions. Many commented that the company could take practical steps to lessen the employee’s suffering, such as extending their health plan beyond their bond or a cash bonus.

“If you really want to help someone who was fired, extend the health plan. Pay more salary. Refers to another company. Chocolate, biscuits and other snacks only feed your own ego, comrade”, criticized user Bruno Lacerda.

But is it possible for companies to make the dismissal process more user-friendly and provide support to the terminated employee beyond the basket of chocolates? The policies of outplacement they are not exactly a novelty in Brazil and can be the way out for more and more companies that want to help the former employee to relocate.

Chocolate and sugar don’t help the fired worker

Bruno Martins, CEO of consultancy Trilha Carreira Interativa, explains that the outplacement it is one of the attitudes that companies can take to make the worker’s dismissal process less traumatic and still collaborate with his replacement.

“It is a service that the company hires to help the dismissed employee in the outplacement process. It ranges from consulting and career review, revisiting the employee’s network of contacts and writing a resume. Many times, a professional stays at a company for years and the company is out of shape to look for work”, she explains.

Politics can also help those who stay

Martins points out that the process also helps with the mental health of even employees who remain at the company after a mass layoff, and that it can reinforce a positive image of the company itself.

“This can improve the company’s environment for those who remain, as layoffs also affect the health of these workers. An outplacement policy reinforces the employer brand identity and shows that the company is demonstrating to the market that it values ​​employees,” she said.























