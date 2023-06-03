Hong Kong | Several arrests were made in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the Tiananmen massacre

The annual commemoration has been banned since 2020.

Police arrested a total of eight people in Hong Kong on Saturday on suspicion of inciting unrest and “subversive” behavior on the eve of the Tiananmen Square massacre memorial day.

For decades, Hong Kong was the only Chinese city where the Tiananmen memorial service was held. However, the annual commemoration has been banned since 2020, when the city’s new security law came into effect.

According to the police, four of those arrested were later arrested and the other four were still being held “so that they can help with investigations”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday that the courage of the Tiananmen victims will not be forgotten.

“The United States intends to continue to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms in China as well as in other parts of the world,” Blinken said in a statement.

Hundreds of people were killed in the violent suppression of peaceful pro-democracy demonstrations in Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.