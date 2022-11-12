with videoFollowing the Ukrainian military’s lead, police officers, technicians and journalists moved into the city of Kherson today. CNN and Sky News, among others, reported on spontaneous parties that have erupted today. They see overjoyed Ukrainians there, who, despite the dire situation in the city, celebrate the expulsion of the Russians.

The Russian soldiers have left the city destitute. Telephone lines are down, there is no internet and water and power plants have been destroyed. It is very quiet there: many residents have left the city, whether or not under Russian coercion, and hardly anyone drives on the heavily damaged roads around the city. “It is a humanitarian catastrophe,” an official told AP news agency.

As Ukrainian soldiers take security measures around the city, hundreds of people gather in the main square for the second day in a row. “The situation is terrible,” a resident told reporter Nic Robertson of CNN, which makes its satellite equipment available to people trying to reach relatives in Ukraine with their mobile phones. Residents gratefully use it to let them know that they are okay.



‘Life comes back’

The Ukrainian army also deploys satellite facilities. Furthermore, everything that reminds of Russia will be removed as soon as possible. The welcome sign along the access road at Kherson was painted Russian white-blue-red, but is now Ukrainian blue-yellow again. The first radio and TV stations are also back, as are about two hundred police officers. The latter have to hunt for war criminals and help defuse mines. “Life will return,” President Zelensky promised in his TV address last night.

Although there are hardly any facilities at the moment, Kherson is patient, says a woman. The feeling that dominates this weekend is joy and relief. “The most important thing is that Ukraine is back here.” There is plenty of partying on the central square in the Ukrainian city. People have brought blue-yellow flags and left and right sounds Slava UkraineGlory to Ukraine. Sky Newsreporter Alex Rossi gets a blue-yellow ribbon tied to his body armor. His report shows crying women and men thanking the Ukrainian army. See also Football | Roman Eremenko will transfer to HIFK for the rest of the season



Residents tell stories about the fear they had during the last eight months during the occupation. “We were afraid of the Russian army. Soldiers could come into your house at any moment. Opening the door to steal, kidnap or torture. It was very, very, very terrible,” a woman with goosebumps on her arm told CNN.

“It was a very hard time for everyone,” she continues. “Every Ukrainian family was waiting for our soldiers.” But they were assured that this day would come, says another. “We celebrate this together today. Here, and all over the world.”

Grateful for Western support

Residents are particularly grateful to the American and British journalists. They know: without Western support, Ukraine would never have been able to defeat the Russians. “It’s fantastic,” said one woman interviewed. “Thank you so much for the support. We feel it every day.” As a thank you she hugs the CNNreporter, who becomes slightly emotional a little later when the national anthem is sung en masse. “People can be themselves again,” he says. See also Even more Dutch success at Wimbledon: Botic van de Zandschulp eliminates Spanish record holder

Reporter Alex Rossi also attracts grateful residents when he drives into the suburbs of Kherson early in the morning with a military escort. Many people want to shake his hand and give him a thumbs up when they hear that he is from British TV. Some cry. “They are very grateful to see what they might not have expected,” said the reporter of the Ukrainian flags, which are displayed around the shoulders of the emotional residents.

War is not over yet

It is safe in Kherson for now, soldiers promise. But the threat remains from Russian soldiers sitting nearby, across the Dnieper River. There are fears that the city will be bombarded with rockets, like other Ukrainian-owned cities. Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba therefore tempers the celebration: “We are winning battles on the ground, but the war continues.”

Grateful residents welcome Ukrainian soldiers with flowers. © REUTERS



Party in the streets of Kherson. It is not very busy, many residents have left the city. But those who stayed have taken to the streets en masse. © REUTERS



