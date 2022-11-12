Ice hockey | Leijonat is suffering from a success hangover, and took his coat again

The Czech Republic vaccinated very effectively and scored goals from the Lions’ mistakes.

Lions suffers from a medium-strength hangover of success, which shows up in the rink as losses.

The Czech Republic lost its first game of the Karelia ice hockey tournament to Sweden 1-4 on Thursday, but hit the Turku Hall scoreboard with a 5-2 victory in Saturday’s encounter.

I’m losing after, Leijonat will no longer play for a tournament win when they face Sweden on Father’s Day. Losses to Switzerland on Thursday and the Czech Republic on Saturday left Finland at the bottom of the tournament.

The big question is whether these results matter or matter. The easiest answer would be that it is not.

Let’s take a look at last spring. The Lions did not score a single point in the Swedish puck tournament right on the eve of the World Cup at the beginning of May. The losses came to Switzerland, the Czech Republic and the host country.

A good three weeks later, the Lions celebrated, the others started their long summer vacation.

The winter of the lions went well, the spring even better, but it can’t always go like this. You have to win some tournaments and boost your self-confidence. It was not Turku’s turn, although even this fairy tale can have a beautiful ending by overthrowing Sweden.

It always saves something, and at least leaves a good taste.

It was nice to see you Jerry Turkulainen succeed. Mikkeli’s puck-handling gift sometimes makes opponents laugh in league games with his good skating.

Turkulainen, 24, returned to Leijon with a good face. He was on the starting line for Thursday’s match against Switzerland, but against the Czech Republic, he elegantly jumped into another superior field.

A spectacular shot into the top corner leveled the match at 1–1 in the opening set.

The goal was the first of Turku’s so far short national team career. In the youth national teams, there were goals before this, but in Leijon it was scored in the fourth game.

If Turkulainen’s goal was a stylish top corner shot, Joose Antonen the reduction in the third set went to the same series.

Antonen played the first international match of his career against Switzerland. The goal came in the second game while wearing a Lions shirt. Yes, it was also visible from the ventilation.

Switzerland against Leijonat made mistakes and gave away the second goal easily. There was a bit of the same echo Jiri Smejkal scored in the guests’ lead goal. The superior attack went up quickly and too easily and ended by Patrik Zdrahal after the pass to the shot.

Czech goalkeeper in the second hit Niclas Westerholm tried to tinker the front corner, but Radan Lenc found the puck going between Hole’s legs. The winning goal came after a long grind.

In the second round Tomas Dvorak vaccinated from the blue line and in the third Michael Spacek picked up the fourth hit from the drive.

Radan Lenc recorded a two-goal night for himself. A good appearance in this season’s EHT tournaments.

Kari Jalonen took a comfortable victory as head coach of the Czech Republic Jukka from Jalos.

The supply of Olympic winners and world champions remained thin. Fortunately, the audience of more than 8,000 people in the Turku Hall continued to shout Leijon in the final moments of the match.

Swedish needed extra time against Switzerland in the first match of the afternoon. Jonathan Dahlen scored Tre Kronor’s second goal and decided the match in overtime 3–2 for Sweden.