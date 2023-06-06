Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all groups concerned with the labor market to register and run for the first round of the “Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labor Market”, through the website https://riyada.mohre.gov.ae, stressing the importance of the award in enhancing competitiveness. The UAE labor market, increasing its productivity, and raising the level of well-being and quality of life for the workforce in the private sector.

The award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The Ministry urged private sector companies to submit applications for the award to display and highlight their distinguished efforts aimed at enhancing work conditions and environment, and upgrading them to be more positive and productive, and introducing initiatives aimed at spreading a culture of excellence and innovation, and adopting best practices in the local business environment, highlighting the role of the private sector. In consolidating the UAE’s position in entrepreneurship.

The Ministry stressed the importance of companies motivating their employees to participate in the award, which greatly contributes to encouraging workers in the private sector to community participation, creativity and innovation, increasing their productivity and nominating workers who they see as having a distinct imprint in the UAE society to win the award in the category of “general nomination”. .

The Ministry organizes two virtual workshops on a weekly basis to acquaint employers with the award, its categories and objectives, and the conditions for participation in the award, which includes three main categories: the “establishments” category that honors leading establishments in the field of the labor market and that have contributed to the management of labor relations in a distinguished manner, and the “employment” category that It aims to appreciate the contributions of the distinguished workforce in serving work and society in the UAE, and the “Business Services Partners” category that has contributed to the development of leading labor market practices.

The leading facility

As for the first category of awards, it is the award for the leading establishment in the labor market, and it is granted to the establishment that applies best practices to manage its human resources by providing distinct, effective and sustainable systems to anticipate the changes surrounding the labor market to increase productivity and raise the levels of quality of life.

The facility’s performance is measured in 5 areas: force planning, occupational health and safety systems, managing the relationship with workers, providing infrastructure for its facilities, and incentive and encouragement systems.

The award specified 7 terms and conditions for nomination to the category of the leading establishment in the labor market, which is that it is one of the establishments registered in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation database system, and it is one of the establishments that have been in the labor market for two years or more, and that the establishment is not government-owned.

In addition, the facility must not have been subject to a judicial ruling or penalties imposed on it for violating the labor legislation in force in the UAE during the past year, and it must comply with the application for nomination and within the time frame of the award.

Establishments that have previously won the award are not entitled to participate in the award until after two sessions from the date of obtaining the award. Participation is optional for establishments registered in the Ministry’s database system.

The award specified criteria and weights, to which the percentage of the nominated establishments is distributed, as 15% is awarded for criteria of employment, empowerment and skills attraction, 25% for occupational health and safety, and 15% for future readiness.

While 10% is granted for the standard of facilities and work environment, and 10% for encouragement and motivation.

business partners

As for the second type of awards, it is for business partners, and it falls under 3 categories. The first is for the leading domestic labor recruitment offices in the labor market that apply best practices by providing appropriate support for their domestic workers, and enabling families dealing with them to obtain the required services according to their aspirations. The award allocated 35% of its grades to support for domestic workers, 35% to support families, and 30% to performance and achievement.

As for the second category in this award, it is for the leading recruitment agencies in the labor market that apply best practices to attract qualified human resources according to the needs of the labor market in order to increase productivity and raise the efficiency of the labor market.

Its evaluation scores were distributed on 3 axes, the first being employment, empowerment and attracting skills, with a percentage of 35%, the second for labor relations and wages, with a percentage of 35%, and the third for encouragement and motivation, with a percentage of 30%.

As for the third category of the award, it was allocated to leading business service centers in the labor market that apply best practices that enable their human cadres to provide distinguished services to the business sector in the country.

The criteria for this award include an axis for employment and empowerment, which receives 25% of the total evaluation score, 30% for labor relations and wages, 25% for performance and achievement, and 20% for encouragement and motivation.

Distinguished employment

The third and last type of awards relates to the distinguished workforce, and in turn is divided into two categories. The first is for personal nomination, and is granted to the distinguished workforce in the labor market that made exceptional efforts during their professional career, and contributed to providing added value and distinguished achievements in the institution / labor market, In addition to the individual worker’s efforts in continuous learning and innovation of new methods of work, and shows a high commitment to values ​​and positivity.

There are 3 conditions for this, namely: that the participant in the award has spent a period of work in the establishment that is not less than one year from the date of commencing work, and that the participant’s file is free of violations, and that the participant has not registered a labor complaint against him / interruption of work during the past year.

The evaluation scores are divided into 4 criteria, including 30% for achievement, 30% for creativity and innovation, 20% for continuous learning, and 20% for social responsibility.

As for the second category of this award, it is for the distinguished manpower in the labor market, which is nominated by the establishments that work for it, government agencies in the country, or from the community for providing exceptional community efforts.

The participant in the award must have spent a period of work in the establishment not less than one year from the date of commencing work, and the participant’s file should be free of violations, and the participant should not have registered a labor complaint / interruption of work during the past year.

conditions

A winner will be honored at the level of each category, with a total of three awards, provided that the winning entity has been in the labor market for two years or more, and that the establishment is not government-owned, or a judicial ruling has been issued against it, or penalties have been imposed on it for violating the labor legislation in force in the UAE during The last year, and that the establishment is committed to completing the nomination request and the time frame of the award, noting that establishments that have previously won the award are not entitled to participate in the award until after two sessions from the date of obtaining the award.