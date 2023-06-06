Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Lieutenant General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, offered condolences on the death of Fatima Juma Al Kaabi, the mother of Lieutenant General (M) Muhammad Hilal Al Kaabi. His Highness, upon his visit to the condolence council in Rabdan in Abu Dhabi, expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the children and family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, dwell her in His spacious gardens, and inspire her family with patience and solace.