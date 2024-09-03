The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation called on all violators to take advantage of the grace period to settle their status during the period from September 1 to October 30, noting that there are 4 channels available to obtain its services during the grace period to settle the status of violators, including the ministry’s digital system available on the ministry’s website. mohre.gov.aeand the ministry application MOHREbusiness services offices, in addition to offices for recruiting domestic workers..

The ministry explained, in a series of posts broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms, that it provides a number of services during the period for settling the status of violators, including “renewing work permits, filing a complaint of absence from work, issuing work permits, and canceling work permits.”“

She stated that it also provides exemptions during the period for settling the status of violators, in two violations, the first is “the violation of not providing the Ministry with the work contract,” and the second is “the violation of not renewing the work permit.”“