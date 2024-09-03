Polestar 4 lands on the Italian market. But this time it does so physically: the Swedish car manufacturer has announced that it has delivered the first cars in Italythus expanding its range of vehicles from one to three models: Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 are in fact present on the roads of our country, to which must be added the imminent arrival of Polestar 3. Deliveries of Polestar 4 had been already started in China, now it’s Italy’s turn.

Polestar 4 in Italy

We remind you that the Polestar 4 is available in both Dual Motor and Single Motor versions, the latter equipped with rear-wheel drive: both versions are equipped with a 100 kWh battery. In the Long Range Dual Motor version, the new Swedish electric SUV is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, thanks to a maximum power of 400 kW (544 hp). In the Long Range Single Motor version, however, Polestar 4 can count on a 200 kW (272 hp) rear engine and offers a range of up to 620 km according to the WLTP cycle.

First deliveries

“With the start of deliveries of Polestar 4, we officially inaugurate a new era for Polestar in Italy – commented Dimitris Chanazoglou, Managing Director of Polestar Italia – The reception this car has received on the Italian market is a clear demonstration of the enthusiasm and trust our customers place in our brand. I had the privilege of meet our first customer Italian, with whom we shared the experience of Polestar’s signature premium delivery. During September, the first deliveries of the Polestar 3 will complete our range, allowing us to respond to all the needs of Italian motorists”.